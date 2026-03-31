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Mercenaries and Politics: Lawsuit Reveals Alleged Targeting of Yemeni Lawmaker

Yemeni lawmaker Anssaf Ali Mayo has filed a lawsuit against a private security firm, claiming US military veterans were hired as mercenaries by the UAE to assassinate him in 2015. The unsealed lawsuit alleges crimes against humanity and outlines a campaign targeting political opponents amid Yemen's civil war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sandiego | Updated: 31-03-2026 04:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 04:15 IST
Mercenaries and Politics: Lawsuit Reveals Alleged Targeting of Yemeni Lawmaker
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In a dramatic revelation, Yemeni lawmaker Anssaf Ali Mayo has filed a lawsuit accusing a private security firm of attempting to assassinate him. He alleges that US military veterans were hired as mercenaries by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to kill him in 2015, as part of a broader campaign targeting political opponents.

The lawsuit, unsealed in a federal court in San Diego, details alleged illegal actions by former executives and employees of Spear Operations Group, a now-dissolved private military contracting firm. Mayo's case highlights accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity, claiming the firm received $1.5 million per month from the UAE for such operations.

This case underscores the complex geopolitical interactions and the controversial involvement of private military contractors in Yemen's civil war. The UAE, while admitting counterterrorism efforts, denies targeting political opponents. Mayo, now in exile, uses this lawsuit to draw attention to the need for accountability concerning international law violations.

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