Controversial Pre-War Investments: The Hegseth Broker Story

A broker representing U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pursued significant investments in key defense companies in the lead-up to a U.S.-Israeli military offensive against Iran, according to a report by the Financial Times on Monday.

The report, citing inside sources, reveals that Hegseth's broker reached out to investment giant BlackRock in February. The contact focused on a proposal for a multimillion-dollar investment in BlackRock's Defense Industrials Active ETF, a move made shortly before the U.S. executed military actions against Tehran.

This development raises questions regarding potential conflicts of interest and the timing of investments linked to high-ranking officials in the defense sector, emphasizing the intersection of finance and geopolitical strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)