Left Menu

Controversial Pre-War Investments: The Hegseth Broker Story

A broker for U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sought to invest in major defense companies before the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran, as reported by the Financial Times. The broker contacted BlackRock regarding a multimillion-dollar investment in their Defense Industrials Active ETF prior to the Tehran strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 04:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 04:17 IST
Controversial Pre-War Investments: The Hegseth Broker Story
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A broker representing U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pursued significant investments in key defense companies in the lead-up to a U.S.-Israeli military offensive against Iran, according to a report by the Financial Times on Monday.

The report, citing inside sources, reveals that Hegseth's broker reached out to investment giant BlackRock in February. The contact focused on a proposal for a multimillion-dollar investment in BlackRock's Defense Industrials Active ETF, a move made shortly before the U.S. executed military actions against Tehran.

This development raises questions regarding potential conflicts of interest and the timing of investments linked to high-ranking officials in the defense sector, emphasizing the intersection of finance and geopolitical strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery Explosive Device Discovered Near Suburban Apartment in NY

Mystery Explosive Device Discovered Near Suburban Apartment in NY

 Global
2
Trump Airport: Florida's Renaming Controversy

Trump Airport: Florida's Renaming Controversy

 Global
3
High Seas Tensions: Tanker Fire Amid Projectiles Near Strait of Hormuz

High Seas Tensions: Tanker Fire Amid Projectiles Near Strait of Hormuz

 Global
4
Mercenaries and Politics: Lawsuit Reveals Alleged Targeting of Yemeni Lawmaker

Mercenaries and Politics: Lawsuit Reveals Alleged Targeting of Yemeni Lawmak...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026