Controversial Pre-War Investments: The Hegseth Broker Story
A broker for U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sought to invest in major defense companies before the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran, as reported by the Financial Times. The broker contacted BlackRock regarding a multimillion-dollar investment in their Defense Industrials Active ETF prior to the Tehran strike.
A broker representing U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pursued significant investments in key defense companies in the lead-up to a U.S.-Israeli military offensive against Iran, according to a report by the Financial Times on Monday.
The report, citing inside sources, reveals that Hegseth's broker reached out to investment giant BlackRock in February. The contact focused on a proposal for a multimillion-dollar investment in BlackRock's Defense Industrials Active ETF, a move made shortly before the U.S. executed military actions against Tehran.
This development raises questions regarding potential conflicts of interest and the timing of investments linked to high-ranking officials in the defense sector, emphasizing the intersection of finance and geopolitical strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- U.S.-Israeli attack
- Iran
- Tehran
- Financial Times
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