Australia's Online Safety Crackdown: A Legal Battle Looms for Social Media Giants

Australia's online safety watchdog has initiated potential legal action against major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube. The move follows allegations that these platforms are not adequately preventing children under 16 from using their services, in violation of new regulations.

According to eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, the evaluation released Tuesday reveals significant compliance concerns for half of the examined platforms. Despite efforts to deactivate 5 million Australian accounts, numerous children continue to navigate these platforms' age checks illegally.

As legal experts weigh in, the Australian courts may soon define the 'reasonable steps' expected of tech companies to enforce age verification. The implications extend far beyond Australia's borders, potentially influencing international online safety standards.