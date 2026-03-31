Japan Extends Missile Reach as Security Tensions Rise
Japan has deployed its first long-range Type-12 missiles and hypersonic glide vehicles to enhance its defensive capabilities amid rising regional security threats, particularly from China. The government plans further missile deployments and increased defense spending, sparking domestic protests over heightened tensions.
- Country:
- Japan
Japan has taken a significant step in advancing its defense strategy by deploying its first long-range Type-12 missiles at a southwestern army camp in Kumamoto prefecture. This initiative, announced by Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, marks a crucial development as Japan navigates complex security challenges in the postwar era.
The upgraded Type-12 missiles, with an enhanced range of around 1,000 kilometers, can now reach as far as mainland China. This deployment is seen as a shift away from Japan's traditional self-defense policy. Residents near Camp Kengun have protested, fearing increased tension and risks to their safety.
In addition to the Type-12 missiles, Japan has introduced a hypersonic glide vehicle at Camp Fuji for island defense. The nation's plans to deploy Tomahawk cruise missiles underscore its focus on countering perceived threats from China. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has committed to a hefty defense budget to bolster Japan's military strength, with concerns mounting over China's military activities near Japanese territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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