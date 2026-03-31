EU Urged to Prepare for Prolonged Energy Market Disruption Amid Iran Conflict

European Union governments should brace for a "prolonged disruption" to energy markets caused by the conflict in Iran, according to the EU's energy chief. This warning was issued to EU energy ministers ahead of an emergency meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

In a letter obtained by Reuters, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen emphasized that while the immediate impact on Europe's energy supplies is controlled, proactive measures are necessary. Governments are advised to implement timely preparations for a potentially extended disruption.

This caution underscores the bloc's vulnerability in maintaining stable energy supplies amid geopolitical tensions, emphasizing the need for cautious yet strategic approaches to future-proof energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)