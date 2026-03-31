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EU Urged to Prepare for Prolonged Energy Market Disruption Amid Iran Conflict

EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen warns member governments about the risk of prolonged energy disruptions due to the Iran conflict. He urges preparations ahead of a meeting to discuss Europe's contained but vulnerable energy supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:28 IST
EU Urged to Prepare for Prolonged Energy Market Disruption Amid Iran Conflict
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European Union governments should brace for a "prolonged disruption" to energy markets caused by the conflict in Iran, according to the EU's energy chief. This warning was issued to EU energy ministers ahead of an emergency meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

In a letter obtained by Reuters, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen emphasized that while the immediate impact on Europe's energy supplies is controlled, proactive measures are necessary. Governments are advised to implement timely preparations for a potentially extended disruption.

This caution underscores the bloc's vulnerability in maintaining stable energy supplies amid geopolitical tensions, emphasizing the need for cautious yet strategic approaches to future-proof energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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