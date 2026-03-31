Left Menu

Najib Razak Ordered to Pay $1.3 Billion in 1MDB Scandal

A Malaysian court has ordered ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak to pay $1.3 billion to a former unit of 1MDB. Najib, who co-founded the state fund, was found liable for losses incurred by SRC International. He has been in prison since 2022, convicted of related corruption charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:21 IST
Najib Razak Ordered to Pay $1.3 Billion in 1MDB Scandal
Najib Razak

A Malaysian High Court has ruled against former Prime Minister Najib Razak, mandating that he pays $1.3 billion to SRC International, previously linked to the scandal-ridden 1MDB state fund, as reported by Bernama.

Judge Ahmad Fairuz Zainol Abidin found Najib guilty of breaching fiduciary duties by abusing his office to misappropriate SRC funds, a ruling SRC's lawyer, Lim Chee Wee, confirmed. Najib plans to appeal, according to his lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah. Najib has been incarcerated since August 2022 for corruption and money laundering linked to similar offenses.

Investigations by Malaysian and U.S. authorities allege that a staggering $4.5 billion was embezzled from 1MDB, which Najib established in 2009. Despite receiving additional sentences in recent years, Najib maintains his innocence and is challenging these decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NCW Demands Justice: Aligarh School Harassment Scandal

NCW Demands Justice: Aligarh School Harassment Scandal

 India
2
U.N. Faces Pressure for High-Level Gaza Conflict Investigation

U.N. Faces Pressure for High-Level Gaza Conflict Investigation

 Global
3
Swift Response Contains Shakur Basti Train Yard Fire

Swift Response Contains Shakur Basti Train Yard Fire

 India
4
Mandarin Mandate Sparks Concerns for Tibetan Cultural Preservation

Mandarin Mandate Sparks Concerns for Tibetan Cultural Preservation

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026