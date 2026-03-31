Left Menu

Italy Blocks U.S. Military Aircraft Landing Rights at Sigonella

Italy has denied U.S. military aircraft permission to land at Sigonella air base in Sicily before heading to the Middle East. The decision, confirmed by a source, follows a lack of authorisation request from the U.S. Italian opposition urges government to block further U.S. base usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:34 IST
Italy Blocks U.S. Military Aircraft Landing Rights at Sigonella
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy has refused landing rights to U.S. military planes at Sigonella air base in Sicily, a source familiar with the matter confirmed on Tuesday. This follows reports from the Corriere della Sera that some U.S. bombers were scheduled to stop at the base before continuing to the Middle East.

The source, speaking anonymously, noted that the decision stems from the U.S. not seeking the required authorization and failing to consult with Italian military leaders as stipulated by treaties governing U.S. military installations in Italy. The exact number of aircraft involved and the timeline remain unspecified.

While the Italian defense ministry has refrained from commenting, Italy's centre-left opposition parties have urged the government to block the U.S. from using Italian bases to avoid involvement in the ongoing conflict. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government has stated that parliamentary approval will be necessary for any future requests.

TRENDING

1
NCW Demands Justice: Aligarh School Harassment Scandal

NCW Demands Justice: Aligarh School Harassment Scandal

 India
2
U.N. Faces Pressure for High-Level Gaza Conflict Investigation

U.N. Faces Pressure for High-Level Gaza Conflict Investigation

 Global
3
Swift Response Contains Shakur Basti Train Yard Fire

Swift Response Contains Shakur Basti Train Yard Fire

 India
4
Mandarin Mandate Sparks Concerns for Tibetan Cultural Preservation

Mandarin Mandate Sparks Concerns for Tibetan Cultural Preservation

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026