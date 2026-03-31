Italy Blocks U.S. Military Aircraft Landing Rights at Sigonella
Italy has denied U.S. military aircraft permission to land at Sigonella air base in Sicily before heading to the Middle East. The decision, confirmed by a source, follows a lack of authorisation request from the U.S. Italian opposition urges government to block further U.S. base usage.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy has refused landing rights to U.S. military planes at Sigonella air base in Sicily, a source familiar with the matter confirmed on Tuesday. This follows reports from the Corriere della Sera that some U.S. bombers were scheduled to stop at the base before continuing to the Middle East.
The source, speaking anonymously, noted that the decision stems from the U.S. not seeking the required authorization and failing to consult with Italian military leaders as stipulated by treaties governing U.S. military installations in Italy. The exact number of aircraft involved and the timeline remain unspecified.
While the Italian defense ministry has refrained from commenting, Italy's centre-left opposition parties have urged the government to block the U.S. from using Italian bases to avoid involvement in the ongoing conflict. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government has stated that parliamentary approval will be necessary for any future requests.
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- Italy
- US
- Military
- Aircraft
- Permission
- Sigonella
- Base
- Sicily
- Middle East
- Conflict
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