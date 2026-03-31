FCRA Amendment Bill Aims to Safeguard National Interests, Clarifies Minister Kiren Rijiju
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified that the FCRA Amendment Bill is intended to prevent misuse of foreign funds against national security, not to target religious organizations. Rijiju accused opposition parties of spreading misinformation about the Bill. The amendments aim at increasing transparency and preventing illegal use of foreign funding for religious conversions.
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- India
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has emphasized that the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill is designed solely to protect national interests by regulating foreign funding and preventing its misuse against national security. Contrary to claims by opposition parties, it is not aimed at targeting any religious organizations.
Speaking at a press briefing at the BJP headquarters, Rijiju criticized the Congress and Left parties for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Bill. He labeled their accusations as 'completely false, fabricated, and misleading,' asserting that these rumors are politically motivated ahead of state assembly elections in Kerala.
The Amendment Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, aims to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilization of foreign funds, especially to prevent their use in forced religious conversions. Rijiju reiterated that the government's intentions are rooted purely in national security concerns.
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