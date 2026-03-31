Left Menu

U.N. Faces Pressure for High-Level Gaza Conflict Investigation

The U.N. is considering an investigation into the deaths of over 390 employees during the Gaza conflict, marking it as the deadliest in its history. Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini revealed ongoing discussions amidst continuing conflict and humanitarian strife in Gaza, highlighting delays in peace process implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:09 IST
U.N. Faces Pressure for High-Level Gaza Conflict Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.N. investigation into the deaths of more than 390 employees in the two-year Gaza conflict is being considered, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini announced on Tuesday. The conflict is noted as the deadliest in U.N. history, with discussions ongoing with the U.N. Secretary-General and member states.

Lazzarini emphasized the delay in operationalizing this investigation due to the continuing conflict, as Israeli airstrikes persist despite a ceasefire. In response to a notorious attack, over 72,000 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis have died, causing widespread devastation and complex humanitarian challenges.

The second phase of a U.S.-backed peace plan, focused on disarming Hamas and establishing an international security force, has stalled, exacerbating the crisis. Lazzarini warned of the dire humanitarian situation as Gazans lack basic resources and face territorial restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mizoram's MNF Vows Legal Action Against Online Sexist Attacks

Mizoram's MNF Vows Legal Action Against Online Sexist Attacks

 India
2
Blaze Averted: Inderlok Fire Contained to Upper Floors

Blaze Averted: Inderlok Fire Contained to Upper Floors

 India
3
Congress is waiting like 'political vulture' to exploit situation (arising out of West Asia war) and reap political dividend: PM.

Congress is waiting like 'political vulture' to exploit situation (arising o...

 India
4
Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026