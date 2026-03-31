U.N. Faces Pressure for High-Level Gaza Conflict Investigation

A U.N. investigation into the deaths of more than 390 employees in the two-year Gaza conflict is being considered, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini announced on Tuesday. The conflict is noted as the deadliest in U.N. history, with discussions ongoing with the U.N. Secretary-General and member states.

Lazzarini emphasized the delay in operationalizing this investigation due to the continuing conflict, as Israeli airstrikes persist despite a ceasefire. In response to a notorious attack, over 72,000 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis have died, causing widespread devastation and complex humanitarian challenges.

The second phase of a U.S.-backed peace plan, focused on disarming Hamas and establishing an international security force, has stalled, exacerbating the crisis. Lazzarini warned of the dire humanitarian situation as Gazans lack basic resources and face territorial restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)