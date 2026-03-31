Confession in Prague: Foreigner Admits Petrol Bomb Attack on Russian Culture Centre

A foreign national has turned himself in to Czech authorities, confessing his role in a petrol bomb attack on a Russian culture centre in Prague, police reported on Tuesday.

The police revealed that the suspect, apprehended on Monday, is a foreigner who claimed to have planned and prepared the act since summer 2025. The attack occurred last Thursday night when petrol bombs were hurled at the building.

Images provided by law enforcement depicted a charred facade of the structure, which is located in Prague's diplomatic hub, Prague 6 district. This area houses multiple diplomatic missions, including the Russian embassy. The Russian embassy last week acknowledged that six bottles filled with flammable material were thrown, leading to damage to the facade.

(With inputs from agencies.)