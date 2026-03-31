Postal Employees Meet with Union Minister Jitendra Singh: Key Discussions Highlighted

Union Minister Jitendra Singh engaged with a delegation of postal employees and union representatives to tackle pressing issues within the department. Cadre restructuring, pensions, and career progression dominated the discussion.

The minister advised utilizing institutional mechanisms like Pension Adalat and grievance forums for addressing pension-related concerns efficiently. Furthermore, the future of the Mail Motor Service in the evolving communication landscape was debated.

The discussion also touched on ensuring uniform career advancement across regions and enhancing social security and welfare for Gramin Dak Sevaks, reflecting the union's commitment to personnel welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)