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Postal Employees Meet with Union Minister Jitendra Singh: Key Discussions Highlighted

Union Minister Jitendra Singh met with postal employees' representatives to address issues about cadre restructuring and pensions. Key discussions included using existing grievance mechanisms for pension disputes, the future of Mail Motor Service, career progression uniformity, and welfare measures for Gramin Dak Sevaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:26 IST
Postal Employees Meet with Union Minister Jitendra Singh: Key Discussions Highlighted
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Union Minister Jitendra Singh engaged with a delegation of postal employees and union representatives to tackle pressing issues within the department. Cadre restructuring, pensions, and career progression dominated the discussion.

The minister advised utilizing institutional mechanisms like Pension Adalat and grievance forums for addressing pension-related concerns efficiently. Furthermore, the future of the Mail Motor Service in the evolving communication landscape was debated.

The discussion also touched on ensuring uniform career advancement across regions and enhancing social security and welfare for Gramin Dak Sevaks, reflecting the union's commitment to personnel welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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