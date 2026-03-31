INS Trikand Concludes Port Call at Maputo: India’s Expanding Role in Indian Ocean Security

India’s maritime diplomacy and regional security outreach received a significant boost as INS Trikand, a frontline guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, successfully concluded its strategic port call at Maputo, Mozambique, on March 29, 2026. The visit highlighted India’s growing role as a preferred security partner and first responder in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), in line with its MAHASAGAR vision.

Enhancing Interoperability and Maritime Cooperation

During the port call, the Indian Navy and Mozambique Navy engaged in a series of joint training exercises, professional exchanges, and operational interactions, aimed at strengthening interoperability between the two maritime forces.

These engagements included:

Tactical-level coordination drills

Knowledge-sharing sessions on maritime security operations

Capacity-building initiatives for Mozambique Navy personnel

Defence analysts note that such engagements are increasingly critical as the western Indian Ocean witnesses rising challenges, including piracy, trafficking, and illegal fishing.

Humanitarian Outreach: India Delivers HADR Assistance

Reinforcing India’s commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), INS Trikand delivered relief material from India to Mozambique. The handover ceremony was attended by:

Dr. Ussene Hilario Isse, Health Minister of Mozambique

Shri Robert Shetkintong, High Commissioner of India to Mozambique

Senior government and military officials

In addition, a medical camp was conducted at the Mozambique Navy Hospital, providing healthcare services and strengthening goodwill between the two nations.

Such initiatives align with India’s broader strategy of combining hard security with soft diplomacy, positioning itself as a responsible regional stakeholder.

High-Level Engagements and Defence Diplomacy

As part of the visit, Captain Sachin Kulkarni, Commanding Officer of INS Trikand, called on the Indian High Commissioner to Mozambique, further reinforcing diplomatic and defence ties.

The port call also served as a platform for strengthening institutional linkages between the two navies, particularly in areas such as:

Maritime domain awareness

Coastal security

Training and capacity development

Joint EEZ Surveillance: Expanding Operational Cooperation

On departure, INS Trikand undertook joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance operations with Mozambique Navy personnel embarked onboard. This marked a key step in:

Enhancing Mozambique’s maritime surveillance capabilities

Supporting protection of maritime resources

Building operational confidence between the two forces

The exercise underscores India’s increasing role in assisting partner nations in securing their maritime boundaries.

MAHASAGAR Vision: India’s Strategic Maritime Framework

The visit reflects India’s commitment to its MAHASAGAR doctrine—Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions—which emphasizes:

Collective security in the Indian Ocean

Capacity-building for partner nations

Sustainable and inclusive maritime growth

Over the past decade, India has intensified naval engagements across Africa, Southeast Asia, and island nations, positioning itself as a net security provider in the region.

Strategic Context: India’s Growing Footprint in the Western Indian Ocean

Mozambique occupies a strategically important location along key sea lanes connecting Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. India’s engagement with Mozambique is part of a broader effort to:

Secure vital shipping routes

Counter non-traditional maritime threats

Strengthen partnerships with African littoral states

With increasing geopolitical competition in the Indian Ocean, such engagements are seen as crucial for maintaining regional stability and freedom of navigation.

A Preferred Security Partner

The successful port call of INS Trikand reinforces India’s evolving maritime doctrine—one that blends operational readiness, humanitarian outreach, and strategic partnerships.

As India continues to expand its naval footprint, such missions are expected to play a key role in shaping a secure, cooperative, and resilient Indian Ocean Region.