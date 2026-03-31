Harnessing AI: Enhancing Security with Open-Source Intelligence
The Home Ministry has assured a parliamentary panel that security agencies utilize open-source intelligence without breaching privacy, as they gather non-personal data from public sources like social media. Artificial Intelligence (AI) enhances capabilities for intelligence gathering and counter-terrorism, improving decision-making through rapid data analysis and threat detection.
- Country:
- India
The Home Ministry, in its submission to a parliamentary committee, clarified that security agencies leverage open-source intelligence from public domains, including social media, without compromising personal privacy. No private data is collected, ensuring privacy rights remain intact.
The Ministry outlined how scraping, using AI-driven tools, helps gather data from publicly available sources like social media and websites to enhance intelligence operations. This includes tracking trends and identifying radicalized content without intruding on private information.
With the application of artificial intelligence, security agencies are improving their intelligence and counter-terrorism efforts by swiftly analyzing data sets, predicting potential threats, and enhancing operational decision-making accuracy. AI facilitates advanced threat detection and analysis without violating privacy norms.
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