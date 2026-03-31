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France Blocks Israeli Airspace Usage Amidst Iran Conflict

France has denied Israel the use of its airspace to transport American weapons intended for the ongoing conflict against Iran. This decision, confirmed by a Western diplomat and two insider sources, marks a notable shift in France's stance since the beginning of the Iran war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:03 IST
France Blocks Israeli Airspace Usage Amidst Iran Conflict
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France made a significant diplomatic move by denying Israel access to its airspace for transporting American arms. The weapons were intended for use in the conflict against Iran, according to a Western diplomat and two sources.

This decision, which was confirmed to happen over the weekend, represents the first instance of such a denial by France since the onset of the Iranian conflict.

Both the French presidency and foreign ministry abstained from providing immediate comments on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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