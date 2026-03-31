India Strengthens Naval Power with Delivery of Advanced Stealth Frigate ‘Dunagiri’

In a major boost to India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities, the Indian Navy has taken delivery of ‘Dunagiri’ (Yard 3023)—the fifth stealth frigate under the Nilgiri-class (Project 17A)—from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Kolkata.

The delivery marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in warship design and construction, reinforcing its position as a growing maritime power amid evolving security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.

A Next-Generation Warship for Multi-Domain Warfare

Dunagiri is part of the advanced Project 17A frigate programme, designed as a multi-mission platform capable of handling both conventional and asymmetric threats across maritime domains.

Built with cutting-edge technologies, the vessel represents a quantum leap over the earlier Shivalik-class (P17) frigates in terms of:

Stealth features to reduce radar detection

Enhanced firepower and combat systems

Advanced automation and survivability

Integration of modern sensor and weapon suites

A Legacy Reborn: From Leander-Class to Stealth Frigate

The new Dunagiri carries forward the legacy of the erstwhile INS Dunagiri, a Leander-class frigate that served the Indian Navy for 33 years (1977–2010).

By reviving the name, the Navy symbolically bridges its historic maritime legacy with modern technological advancements, showcasing the evolution of India’s naval capabilities.

Advanced Weaponry and Combat Systems

The frigate is equipped with a formidable array of indigenous and advanced systems, including:

BrahMos supersonic surface-to-surface missile (SSM)

MF-STAR radar system for multi-function surveillance

MRSAM (Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile) system

76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM)

Close-in weapon systems (30mm and 12.7mm guns)

Anti-submarine warfare capabilities, including rockets and torpedoes

These capabilities enable Dunagiri to perform a wide range of missions, including:

Anti-air warfare

Anti-surface operations

Anti-submarine warfare

Maritime surveillance and escort duties

Advanced Propulsion and Automation

Dunagiri features a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system, integrating diesel engines and gas turbines to deliver optimal speed and fuel efficiency. The system is coupled with:

Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPP)

Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) for real-time monitoring and automation

These features significantly enhance operational efficiency, reduce crew workload, and improve survivability during combat scenarios.

Faster Construction, Greater Efficiency

One of the standout achievements of the Dunagiri project is the reduction in construction time:

80 months for Dunagiri

Compared to 93 months for the first ship (INS Nilgiri)

This improvement reflects growing expertise and efficiency in India’s shipbuilding ecosystem, driven by learning from earlier vessels in the series.

Dunagiri is the fifth P17A frigate delivered in just 16 months, indicating accelerated production capabilities.

Indigenous Design and Industrial Ecosystem

The warship has been:

Designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB)

Built under the supervision of the Warship Overseeing Team (Kolkata)

Constructed using the Integrated Construction philosophy, enabling modular building and faster assembly

With an indigenisation content of 75%, the project highlights India’s growing domestic capabilities in high-end defence manufacturing.

MSME Participation and Employment Boost

The P17A programme has had a significant economic impact:

Over 200 MSMEs involved in the supply chain

Employment generation of approximately: 4,000 personnel directly 10,000+ personnel indirectly



This underscores the role of defence manufacturing as a driver of industrial growth, skill development, and job creation.

Strategic Significance in a Changing Maritime Landscape

As geopolitical tensions and maritime threats evolve, advanced platforms like Dunagiri are critical for:

Strengthening India’s presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)

Safeguarding sea lanes of communication

Enhancing deterrence capabilities

The induction of such warships aligns with India’s broader strategy of becoming a net security provider in the region.

Aatmanirbharta in Action

The delivery of Dunagiri is a strong testament to India’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence, particularly in complex domains like naval shipbuilding.

It reflects the Navy’s sustained focus on:

Indigenous design and innovation

Reducing dependence on foreign technology

Building a resilient defence industrial base

Outlook: Toward a Stronger Indigenous Fleet

With multiple Project 17A frigates expected to join the fleet, India is steadily modernizing its navy with state-of-the-art, indigenously built platforms.

As the country scales up its defence manufacturing ambitions, projects like Dunagiri are set to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s future as a global maritime and defence manufacturing power.