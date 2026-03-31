U.S. Confronts Russian and Chinese Aid to Iran Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed in a briefing that the United States is cognizant of Russia and China's actions in supporting Iran, addressing these efforts where necessary.

He emphasized that recent events in the Middle East are pivotal, with significant desertions from Iran's military as the United States continues to exert pressure.

Hegseth stated that intelligence reports indicate a drop in morale within Iran's armed forces, leading to a strategic advantage for U.S. operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)