UK's Strategic Dilemma: Sanctioning Russia’s Shadow Fleet

More than 25 sanctioned Russian oil tankers have traversed British waters since Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave authorities the green light to detain vessels linked to Moscow's oil exports. However, actual interception has yet to occur, leaving the effectiveness of the UK's sanctions in question.

According to ship tracking data from Reuters, Britain's sanctions have not reduced the number of tankers passing through the English Channel. Despite the UK's declaration, the British military has yet to board a single Russian vessel, underscoring the legal challenges and risks associated with such action.

Experts highlight the complexities of intercepting Russian ships, with legal and diplomatic challenges prompting a cautious approach. While the UK hopes the threat of action acts as a deterrent, enforcement remains uncertain, and critics argue that without decisive action, the UK's stance appears weak.

(With inputs from agencies.)