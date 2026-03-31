U.S. Confronts Russia and China Over Iran Ties
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth noted that the United States is aware of the activities of Russia and China in supporting Iran and is confronting them. He described the ongoing Middle East conflict as decisive, with significant desertions reported within Iranian armed forces, partly due to Russian aid.
The United States is actively confronting Russia and China regarding their support for Iran, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced during a recent briefing. Hegseth emphasized the awareness of such support and the measures being taken to counter it.
The conflict in the Middle East is reaching a critical phase, with Hegseth highlighting substantial desertions from the Iranian armed forces as Russian assistance in providing drones and intelligence to Iran continues, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Hegseth, referencing intelligence reports, explained that strikes against Iran are affecting military morale, leading to key personnel shortages and frustration among senior leaders. The Defense Secretary's visit to troops in the Middle East underlines the ongoing strategic military operations targeting Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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