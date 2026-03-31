Israel's Defense Strategy: A Buffer Zone Vision in Lebanon
Israel's defense minister announced plans to establish a buffer zone in southern Lebanon, maintaining control up to the Litani River. The initiative follows conflict with Hezbollah and aims to secure northern Israel. The strategy involves extensive destruction in Lebanese border villages and prohibits displaced residents' return until safety is ensured.
In an assertive move, Israel has unveiled plans to construct a buffer zone in southern Lebanon, extending its control up to the Litani River. This announcement follows recent escalations with the Hezbollah group, which is backed by Iran. The defense minister revealed that all homes in Lebanese border villages will be demolished, with displaced residents barred from returning until the security of northern Israel is ensured.
Since the conflict's escalation on March 2, sparked by Hezbollah's alignment with Tehran, over 1.2 million have been displaced, and 1,200 lives claimed in Lebanon. The Litani River, a significant geographic marker, runs 30 kilometers north of Israel's border. The Israeli Defense Forces have ordered evacuations in the south, including strategic Hezbollah territories.
Israeli military operations are set to dismantle Hezbollah's presence, applying a strategy reminiscent of previous Gaza operations. Meanwhile, Hezbollah persists with aerial assaults, launching nearly 5,000 drones, rockets, and missiles into Israel. This conflict marks the second major confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah since 2024, a year that saw significant losses for Hezbollah, including its leader's demise.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Lebanon
- Hezbollah
- defense
- conflict
- buffer zone
- security
- Rafah model
- Litani River
- IDF
ALSO READ
Decisive Days Ahead: U.S.-Iran Tensions Surge Amid Oil Conflicts
US Delivers Strategic Blows in Ongoing Conflict with Iran
Wall Street Surges on Middle East Conflict De-escalation Rumors
West Asia Conflict's Ripple Effect on Indian Elections and Economy
Security Withdrawal Sparks Controversy in Kashmir