Israel's Defense Strategy: A Buffer Zone Vision in Lebanon

In an assertive move, Israel has unveiled plans to construct a buffer zone in southern Lebanon, extending its control up to the Litani River. This announcement follows recent escalations with the Hezbollah group, which is backed by Iran. The defense minister revealed that all homes in Lebanese border villages will be demolished, with displaced residents barred from returning until the security of northern Israel is ensured.

Since the conflict's escalation on March 2, sparked by Hezbollah's alignment with Tehran, over 1.2 million have been displaced, and 1,200 lives claimed in Lebanon. The Litani River, a significant geographic marker, runs 30 kilometers north of Israel's border. The Israeli Defense Forces have ordered evacuations in the south, including strategic Hezbollah territories.

Israeli military operations are set to dismantle Hezbollah's presence, applying a strategy reminiscent of previous Gaza operations. Meanwhile, Hezbollah persists with aerial assaults, launching nearly 5,000 drones, rockets, and missiles into Israel. This conflict marks the second major confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah since 2024, a year that saw significant losses for Hezbollah, including its leader's demise.