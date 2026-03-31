FCRA Amendment: A Tug of War over Foreign Funding Regulation
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addressed concerns over the FCRA Amendment Bill, asserting it aims to prevent misuse of foreign funds against national interests, not target religious groups. He refuted opposition claims as misleading, while Kerala's CM expressed worry among minorities. The bill emphasizes transparency and fund utilization.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed that the FCRA Amendment Bill is designed to curb misuse of foreign funds against national security and interests rather than targeting religious organizations. Speaking at the BJP headquarters, Rijiju criticized the Congress and Left for spreading misinformation about the amendment.
Introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, the bill seeks to enhance transparency and proper utilization of foreign funds. Rijiju refuted claims, particularly from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, about alleged favoritism towards the RSS, clarifying that the bill applies to all organizations regardless of their focus.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the bill, citing concerns among minority communities, and reached out to Prime Minister Modi for intervention. Rijiju reassured that India remains a safe haven for minorities, attributing opposition rumors to fear of BJP's growing support in Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FCRA
- amendment
- bill
- foreign
- funding
- transparency
- Kiren Rijiju
- Congress
- Kerala
- NGOs
ALSO READ
Record-Breaking Advance Pricing Agreements Propel Taxation Transparency
Bachatt's $12M Series A Funding Boosts Fintech Innovations
FCRA Amendment Bill Aims to Safeguard National Interests, Clarifies Minister Kiren Rijiju
Parliament Passes Fiscal Transparency Law to Expose Hidden Risks in Govt Accounts
CIC Flags Transparency Gaps in Delhi's Ladli Scheme