FCRA Amendment: A Tug of War over Foreign Funding Regulation

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed that the FCRA Amendment Bill is designed to curb misuse of foreign funds against national security and interests rather than targeting religious organizations. Speaking at the BJP headquarters, Rijiju criticized the Congress and Left for spreading misinformation about the amendment.

Introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, the bill seeks to enhance transparency and proper utilization of foreign funds. Rijiju refuted claims, particularly from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, about alleged favoritism towards the RSS, clarifying that the bill applies to all organizations regardless of their focus.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the bill, citing concerns among minority communities, and reached out to Prime Minister Modi for intervention. Rijiju reassured that India remains a safe haven for minorities, attributing opposition rumors to fear of BJP's growing support in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)