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China and Pakistan's Call for Peace: Ceasefire in the Gulf

On Monday, Chinese and Pakistani foreign ministers urged for a ceasefire and the commencement of peace talks in the Gulf and Middle East regions. Highlighting the necessity to secure waterways and stranded crews, they presented a five-point initiative aimed at restoring regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:07 IST
China and Pakistan's Call for Peace: Ceasefire in the Gulf
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In a bid to restore peace in the tumultuous Gulf and Middle East, Chinese and Pakistani foreign ministers have issued a joint call for an immediate ceasefire and urgent peace negotiations, as reported by Pakistan's foreign ministry and China's Xinhua News agency.

Highlighting the importance of maritime security, the diplomats stressed the need to ensure the safety of both shipping routes and the crews aboard vessels currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

The appeal was formally documented in a five-point initiative released on Tuesday, aimed at fostering peace and stability in the region, according to Pakistan's foreign ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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