Tech-Savvy Professor Behind Bars for Hoax Bomb Threats

An ex-assistant professor, Srinivas Louis, has been apprehended for allegedly issuing more than 1,100 false bomb threats nationwide. His grievances with the judicial system over a family land issue reportedly fueled his actions, authorities said. His tech expertise helped evade early detection, complicating police investigations.

Louis, 47, was arrested in Karnataka's Mysuru after coordinated efforts traced threatening e-mails to him. He frequently changed identities and locations, targeting schools, courts, and government offices across multiple states. His e-mails, sent in both English and Kannada, were crafted using mobile devices to obscure his digital trail.

The police, now connecting multiple FIRs across states, are interrogating Louis for further insights into his activities, which also reportedly spread to some Pakistani cities. His electronic devices are under forensic analysis to uncover additional evidence, with expectations of more revelations on his methods emerging soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)