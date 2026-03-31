China and Pakistan Urge Immediate Gulf Ceasefire

On Tuesday, the foreign ministers of China and Pakistan jointly demanded an immediate ceasefire in the Gulf and Middle Eastern regions. The call was made amid escalating tensions, with a strong emphasis on the need for peace talks to commence without delay, as reported by Pakistan's foreign ministry and China's state news agency, Xinhua.

The diplomats underscored the importance of ensuring the safety of waterways, particularly emphasizing the protection of ships and their crews currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. Xinhua highlighted the urgency of addressing these maritime security concerns as part of the broader peace effort.

In a significant diplomatic move, both nations released a five-point initiative aimed at restoring peace and stability in the strife-torn region. This initiative underscores the shared commitment of China and Pakistan to fostering stability and dialogue in a bid to avert further conflict and ensure regional security.