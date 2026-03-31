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China and Pakistan Urge Immediate Gulf Ceasefire

Chinese and Pakistani foreign ministers have collectively called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gulf and Middle Eastern regions. They stressed the necessity of peace talks and ensuring safety within the Strait of Hormuz. Their joint initiative aims to restore regional peace and stability, according to Pakistan's foreign ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:27 IST
China and Pakistan Urge Immediate Gulf Ceasefire
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On Tuesday, the foreign ministers of China and Pakistan jointly demanded an immediate ceasefire in the Gulf and Middle Eastern regions. The call was made amid escalating tensions, with a strong emphasis on the need for peace talks to commence without delay, as reported by Pakistan's foreign ministry and China's state news agency, Xinhua.

The diplomats underscored the importance of ensuring the safety of waterways, particularly emphasizing the protection of ships and their crews currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. Xinhua highlighted the urgency of addressing these maritime security concerns as part of the broader peace effort.

In a significant diplomatic move, both nations released a five-point initiative aimed at restoring peace and stability in the strife-torn region. This initiative underscores the shared commitment of China and Pakistan to fostering stability and dialogue in a bid to avert further conflict and ensure regional security.

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