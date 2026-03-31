Major Drug Seizure in Bengaluru: International Links Under Probe

In a major crackdown, Bengaluru police announced the seizure of drugs valued at approximately Rs 5.14 crore across five precincts in the city. This operation resulted in the arrest of 11 suspects, including two foreign nationals.

The illegal substances, encompassing MDMA, ganja, hydro ganja, and heroin, were reportedly being distributed in the areas covered by the Yelahanka New Town, Adugodi, Bharathinagar, Jalahalli, and Pulikeshinagar police stations. Investigations revealed that the arrested individuals were sourcing these drugs from both unidentified foreign nationals and local suppliers.

The detainees, including a foreign national linked to a significant MDMA haul in Yelahanka, were produced in court and are currently in judicial custody. Efforts continue to uncover further links, with authorities committed to dismantling the broader network of drug suppliers and buyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)