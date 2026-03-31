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Bail Denied in Delhi LPG Hoarding Case Amid Rising Prices

A Delhi court denied anticipatory bail to Mukesh Kumar over charges related to hoarding and black market distribution of LPG cylinders. Citing the need for custodial interrogation amid ongoing investigations, the court emphasized the serious public welfare implications of economic crimes during times of crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:08 IST
Bail Denied in Delhi LPG Hoarding Case Amid Rising Prices
Mukesh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has declined anticipatory bail for Mukesh Kumar, accused of hoarding and black market distribution of LPG cylinders during the current West Asia conflict crisis. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Kumar Gautam emphasized the need for custodial interrogation to fully uncover the alleged black marketing network.

Kumar faces charges under Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. His lawyer argued for bail, citing past precedents and asserting Kumar's willingness to cooperate with investigators. The court, however, referenced multiple Supreme Court judgments, highlighting that deep-rooted conspiracies demand rigorous examination.

The ruling highlighted the seriousness of such economic offenses, affecting public safety and welfare, especially during periods of rising prices. It stressed that custodial interrogation remains crucial for unveiling organized illegal activities, dismissing Kumar's plea without addressing case merits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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