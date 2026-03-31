Rebel's Return: NSCN(IM) Insurgent Surrenders in Arunachal Pradesh

An important development occurred in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district as a NSCN(IM) insurgent turned himself in to local authorities. This was confirmed by the police.

The individual, Jungron Chena, aged 30, hailing from Manmao, handed over a .32mm pistol along with other armaments to the police and Assam Rifles in a formal procedure.

According to Changlang's Superintendent of Police, Kirli Padu, Chena's insurgency journey began with the NSCN(R) in 2015 and led him to NSCN(IM) in 2022. Chena is currently under joint interrogation by the police and Assam Rifles.

(With inputs from agencies.)