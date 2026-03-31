Rebel's Return: NSCN(IM) Insurgent Surrenders in Arunachal Pradesh
In Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, a 30-year-old NSCN(IM) insurgent named Jungron Chena surrendered to authorities. He handed over a pistol, ammunition, and communication device. Initially joining NSCN(R) in 2015, Chena switched to NSCN(IM) in 2022. Police and Assam Rifles are conducting a joint interrogation of Chena.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:19 IST
- Country:
- India
An important development occurred in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district as a NSCN(IM) insurgent turned himself in to local authorities. This was confirmed by the police.
The individual, Jungron Chena, aged 30, hailing from Manmao, handed over a .32mm pistol along with other armaments to the police and Assam Rifles in a formal procedure.
According to Changlang's Superintendent of Police, Kirli Padu, Chena's insurgency journey began with the NSCN(R) in 2015 and led him to NSCN(IM) in 2022. Chena is currently under joint interrogation by the police and Assam Rifles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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