In a significant diplomatic move, China and Pakistan jointly called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gulf and Middle East during a meeting between their foreign ministers in Beijing on Tuesday. The two nations urged the initiation of peace talks to resolve the ongoing conflicts.

Recognizing Pakistan's unique position as a mediator, due to its geographical proximity and established diplomatic ties with both Iran and the U.S., the initiative aims to foster negotiations to end the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, now entering its fifth week.

The call focuses on dialogue and diplomacy as the solution for sustainable peace, stressing the protection of sovereignty and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. China and Pakistan highlighted the need for the safety of civilians and infrastructure, including vital waterways, at the center of global energy and shipping activities.