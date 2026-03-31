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China and Pakistan Urge Ceasefire and Peace Talks in Gulf Crisis

China and Pakistan have called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gulf and Middle East, urging peace talks to resolve ongoing conflicts. Meeting in Beijing, they emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict, particularly the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, stressing the need to protect civilian infrastructure and ensure safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:20 IST
China and Pakistan Urge Ceasefire and Peace Talks in Gulf Crisis
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In a significant diplomatic move, China and Pakistan jointly called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gulf and Middle East during a meeting between their foreign ministers in Beijing on Tuesday. The two nations urged the initiation of peace talks to resolve the ongoing conflicts.

Recognizing Pakistan's unique position as a mediator, due to its geographical proximity and established diplomatic ties with both Iran and the U.S., the initiative aims to foster negotiations to end the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, now entering its fifth week.

The call focuses on dialogue and diplomacy as the solution for sustainable peace, stressing the protection of sovereignty and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. China and Pakistan highlighted the need for the safety of civilians and infrastructure, including vital waterways, at the center of global energy and shipping activities.

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