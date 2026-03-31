India Targets ₹80,000 Crore Sports Goods Exports at ISGF 2026 in Dwarka

India has set an ambitious target to transform itself into a global hub for sports goods manufacturing, exports, and trade, as the 4th edition of the India Sporting Goods Fair (ISGF) 2026 opened at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka with strong industry and government participation.

The three-day event, organised by the Sports Goods and Toys Export Promotion Council, brings together 75 exhibitors showcasing a wide spectrum of products—from cricket and badminton equipment to fitness gear, sports apparel, and toys—reflecting the growing diversity and scale of India’s sports manufacturing ecosystem.

₹3,000 Crore to ₹80,000 Crore: A Bold Export Vision

Addressing stakeholders, Secretary (Sports), Hari Ranjan Rao, outlined a transformative national goal: scaling India’s sports goods exports from approximately ₹3,000 crore to ₹80,000 crore in the coming years.

“This is a golden period in the growth trajectory of India’s sports goods industry,” Rao said, urging manufacturers to dramatically expand their capabilities.

He emphasized that achieving this target would require:

Nearly 25-fold expansion in manufacturing scale

Aggressive global market penetration

Increased investment in innovation and technology

“If you do not dream big, you will not be able to achieve it,” he added.

Industry-Led Growth with Government Backing

Reaffirming the Centre’s commitment, the government has already allocated ₹500 crore in the Union Budget to support the sector’s expansion.

However, officials stressed that while policy support will be provided, execution must be driven by industry players, including:

Scaling production capacities

Enhancing product quality and competitiveness

Expanding into international markets

The Ministry also encouraged:

Joint ventures and global collaborations

Entry of new manufacturers

Participation of youth and next-generation entrepreneurs

New Manufacturing Scheme on the Horizon

Joint Secretary (Sports), Vineel Krishna, revealed that the government is working on a dedicated sports goods manufacturing scheme, expected to be launched in the coming months after approvals.

“The Government is very ambitious about expanding the sports goods manufacturing sector… to enhance India’s global export potential,” he said.

The initiative is expected to:

Provide targeted incentives

Strengthen supply chains

Boost export competitiveness

States Join the Push for Sports Manufacturing

Several State Governments are also showing growing interest in promoting sports goods manufacturing clusters, indicating a federal push toward sectoral growth.

Experts believe this could lead to:

Regional manufacturing hubs

Increased employment generation

Strengthening of MSME participation

Building a Global Exhibition Platform

Rao also called for scaling ISGF itself into a world-leading sports goods exhibition, with participation from global manufacturers and buyers.

“Let us aim to host the world’s largest sports goods exhibition in India,” he said, signaling India’s intent to position itself at the center of global sports manufacturing trade.

A Transformational Decade Ahead

Industry leaders and policymakers agree that the next decade could be transformational for India’s sports economy, driven by:

Rising domestic demand for sports and fitness products

Government push for sports infrastructure and participation

Increasing global demand for cost-effective manufacturing alternatives

India already has strong manufacturing bases in cities like Meerut, Jalandhar, and Pune, known for producing a wide range of sports equipment.

Strategic Importance: Beyond Sports

The expansion of sports goods manufacturing is expected to:

Boost exports and foreign exchange earnings

Generate large-scale employment, especially in MSMEs

Strengthen India’s position in global supply chains

It also aligns with broader national initiatives such as:

Make in India

Vocal for Local

Export-led growth strategies

Outlook: India’s Play for Global Leadership

With strong policy backing, rising investor interest, and a clear export roadmap, India is positioning itself to become a major global supplier of sports goods.

As ISGF 2026 showcases the sector’s potential, the message is clear: India is not just aiming to participate in the global sports goods market—it is preparing to lead it.