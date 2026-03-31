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Iran's Revolutionary Guards Threaten U.S. Tech Giants

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced plans to target prominent U.S. companies in response to attacks on Iran. This retaliatory move is set to commence on April 1, and names tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, and Apple among its targets. The announcement was made through state media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:24 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Threaten U.S. Tech Giants
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Iran's Revolutionary Guards revealed a bold plan on Tuesday to target U.S. companies in the Middle East, following alleged attacks on Iran. This move, reported by state media, is slated to begin on April 1.

Among the companies listed by the Guards are tech behemoths like Microsoft, Google, Apple, Intel, IBM, Tesla, and Boeing. The announcement hints at possible destruction of their regional units.

The IRGC statement highlighted that these actions are retaliation for any terror acts they associate with the U.S., specifying the commencement as 8 PM Tehran time on April 1st.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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