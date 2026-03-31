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MLAs Empowered to Allocate Rs 50 Lakh for Housing Aid in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that MLAs can allocate up to Rs 50 lakh from their Constituency Development Fund for housing aid in FY26–27. This amendment allows assistance even for non-BPL families affected by calamities, broadening support scope under the CDF guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:55 IST
MLAs Empowered to Allocate Rs 50 Lakh for Housing Aid in Jammu & Kashmir
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir declared a policy shift in the legislative assembly on Tuesday, enabling MLAs to channel up to Rs 50 lakh from their Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for housing support during the fiscal year 2026–27.

This move comes following a Calling Attention Motion by National Conference MLA Shamim Firdous. The updated CDF guidelines broaden the assistance scope, offering support to families affected by disastrous events, such as fires, without restricting aid to only tribal or BPL families.

Abdullah highlighted cases in district Srinagar, where 24 applications for aid following fire incidents were submitted by MLA Firdous. Five of these cases have cleared necessary formalities for further aid, while the rest await examination and recommendations from the Srinagar deputy commissioner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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