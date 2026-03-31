Farooq Abdullah Advocates for Restoring Statehood in J&K
Farooq Abdullah, President of the National Conference, criticized the delay in restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. He emphasized this is not a privilege but a right, and that withholding it erodes trust in democracy. Abdullah calls for active engagement to ensure democratic rights and political empowerment.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Farooq Abdullah, President of the National Conference, voiced strong concerns about the delayed restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing party members, he remarked that this delay undermines public confidence in democratic processes.
Abdullah stressed that regaining statehood is a constitutional right, not a concession, arguing that its denial leaves citizens' aspirations unfulfilled. He noted the increasing disenchantment among the populace and emphasized the pressing need for credible governance.
He urged his party to persist in engaging with the public, amplifying their issues, and ensuring dignity, democratic rights, and empowerment. Abdullah reiterated the party's commitment to advocating peacefully for full statehood and restoring faith in J&K's political process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hungary's Election: A Tug of War Between Illiberal Democracy and New Leadership
Vijay's Clash with Chennai Authorities: A Battle for Democracy?
SFI's Standoff at Presidency University: A Fight for Autonomy and Democracy
Tunisia's Jailed Voices: Families Demand Justice and Democracy
BJP Accuses Congress of Global Nexus Threatening Democracy