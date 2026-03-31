Farooq Abdullah Advocates for Restoring Statehood in J&K

On Tuesday, Farooq Abdullah, President of the National Conference, voiced strong concerns about the delayed restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing party members, he remarked that this delay undermines public confidence in democratic processes.

Abdullah stressed that regaining statehood is a constitutional right, not a concession, arguing that its denial leaves citizens' aspirations unfulfilled. He noted the increasing disenchantment among the populace and emphasized the pressing need for credible governance.

He urged his party to persist in engaging with the public, amplifying their issues, and ensuring dignity, democratic rights, and empowerment. Abdullah reiterated the party's commitment to advocating peacefully for full statehood and restoring faith in J&K's political process.

(With inputs from agencies.)