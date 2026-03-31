Left Menu

SIT Intensifies Investigation Against Embattled Godman Ashok Kharat

The Special Investigation Team has detained the son of Ashok Kharat, an accused self-styled godman, for questioning amidst multiple FIRs related to sexual assault and cheating. Investigators are also probing a land fraud case involving Kharat's wife, Kalpana, who is currently at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:46 IST
SIT Intensifies Investigation Against Embattled Godman Ashok Kharat
investigation
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has detained the son of Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman facing multiple charges including sexual assault, for questioning in Nashik. Kharat, against whom ten FIRs have been registered, is under investigation by the SIT.

Kharat's wife, Kalpana, is also implicated in a land fraud case where five individuals, including herself, allegedly cheated a landowner of over Rs 4 crore. The police have already apprehended two suspects in this case while efforts to trace Kalpana continue.

Kharat's police custody is set to end on Wednesday, signaling a potential pivotal moment in the ongoing investigations. Authorities are closely tracking developments as Kharat is soon to appear in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo's Uncommon Call for Peace

Pope Leo's Uncommon Call for Peace

 Global
2
U.S. Army Suspends Aircrew Amidst Political Helicopter Drama

U.S. Army Suspends Aircrew Amidst Political Helicopter Drama

 Global
3
Unlawful Activities Tribunal Confirms Ban on NSCN (K)

Unlawful Activities Tribunal Confirms Ban on NSCN (K)

 India
4
Netanyahu's Unyielding Campaign: Shaking Iran's Regime

Netanyahu's Unyielding Campaign: Shaking Iran's Regime

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026