SIT Intensifies Investigation Against Embattled Godman Ashok Kharat

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has detained the son of Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman facing multiple charges including sexual assault, for questioning in Nashik. Kharat, against whom ten FIRs have been registered, is under investigation by the SIT.

Kharat's wife, Kalpana, is also implicated in a land fraud case where five individuals, including herself, allegedly cheated a landowner of over Rs 4 crore. The police have already apprehended two suspects in this case while efforts to trace Kalpana continue.

Kharat's police custody is set to end on Wednesday, signaling a potential pivotal moment in the ongoing investigations. Authorities are closely tracking developments as Kharat is soon to appear in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)