Border Tensions Escalate: Israel's Offensive in Southern Lebanon
Israel's Defense Minister announced plans to destroy all homes in Lebanese border villages, preventing 600,000 displaced people from returning until security in northern Israel is assured. The military aims to set up a buffer zone up to the Litani River after confronting Hezbollah. Controversy surrounds potential violations of international law.
In an escalating conflict, Israel's Defense Minister has outlined plans for the destruction of homes in Lebanese villages near the border. This move aims to prevent 600,000 displaced individuals from returning until the security of northern Israel is adequately assured.
The offensive targets Hezbollah as Israel seeks to establish a buffer zone extending to the Litani River. The Israeli military revealed intentions to maintain a security presence in the region, further intensifying tensions.
International law experts express concern over potential violations, citing rules against unnecessary property destruction. With ongoing military actions, the humanitarian impact looms large, sparking global calls for de-escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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