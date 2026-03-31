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Judge Reverses Trump's Immigration Policy

A federal judge has ordered the reversal of Trump's policy terminating the legal status of migrants using the CBP One app. Judge Burroughs ruled that the Department of Homeland Security acted unlawfully. The case originated from a lawsuit claiming an abrupt attempt to revoke immigrants' parole status and work permissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:55 IST
Judge Reverses Trump's Immigration Policy
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In a landmark ruling, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to reverse its termination of migrants' legal status who entered the U.S. using an app deployed during Biden's presidency.

Judge Allison Burroughs declared that the Department of Homeland Security had acted unlawfully when it sent mass emails in April 2025, asking more than 900,000 individuals to leave the country.

This decision came after a class-action lawsuit claimed the move was an abrupt and illegal attempt to revoke immigrants' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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