Judge Reverses Trump's Immigration Policy

In a landmark ruling, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to reverse its termination of migrants' legal status who entered the U.S. using an app deployed during Biden's presidency.

Judge Allison Burroughs declared that the Department of Homeland Security had acted unlawfully when it sent mass emails in April 2025, asking more than 900,000 individuals to leave the country.

This decision came after a class-action lawsuit claimed the move was an abrupt and illegal attempt to revoke immigrants' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)