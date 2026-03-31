Kerala HC Upholds Amendments to Lok Ayukta Act: Preserving Constitutional Harmony
The Kerala High Court validated changes to the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, asserting that they did not breach constitutional doctrines. The amendments alter Lok Ayukta's declarations to recommendations and assign the state assembly, instead of the Governor, as the deciding authority. These changes aim to align with constitutional mandates.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal decision, the Kerala High Court upheld amendments to the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act 1999, stating that the changes maintain constitutional doctrines. The bench found no violation of the separation of powers or judicial independence.
The amendments change a Lok Ayukta declaration to a recommendation, transferring the acceptance authority from the Governor to the state legislative assembly. This preserves the Lok Ayukta's quasi-judicial powers and aligns the statutory framework with constitutional requirements, ensuring that ministers remain under the Governor's pleasure.
Moreover, the court clarified that any arbitrary decisions by the competent authority would be subject to judicial review, safeguarding fairness in the process. The state legislative assembly enacted these amendments in 2022 to harmonize the Lok Ayukta Act with constitutional mandates.
ALSO READ
CPI(M) Challenges FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026: A Fight for Constitutional Morality
Census 2027: Disputed Grounds for Constitution Amendment Bills
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party's Approach to Constitutional Institutions
Solutions for injustice prescribed in Constitution, taking up arms not the answer: Amit Shah in LS on efforts to rout out Naxalism.
Abusing constitutional bodies like EC not part of Bengali culture; in no other state, SIR made such massive issue: Amit Shah in Kolkata.