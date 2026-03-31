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Pakistan-Afghanistan Jirga Calls for Peaceful Resolution

A joint Pakistan-Afghanistan jirga has called for an immediate ceasefire to reduce rising tensions. Comprising elders and leaders, the jirga urged both nations to prevent hostile acts, advocating dialogue and diplomacy as solutions. It also recommended a permanent platform to promote continuous engagement and understanding between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:08 IST
Pakistan-Afghanistan Jirga Calls for Peaceful Resolution
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In an assembly aimed at reducing escalating tensions, a joint Pakistan-Afghanistan 'jirga' called for an immediate ceasefire on Tuesday. The forum, which included former governors, political leaders, and tribal elders, emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve disputes.

The jirga, a traditional gathering for dispute resolution, urged both nations to prevent their territories from being used for hostile activities against each other, stressing that war is not a solution. Participants pushed for peace through mutual respect and understanding.

A call was made for establishing a joint permanent platform to enhance bilateral communication and trust. The jirga underscored the need for confidence-building measures and their effective implementation. This appeal comes amid ongoing operations by Pakistan against the Afghan Taliban, aimed at eliminating terrorism threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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