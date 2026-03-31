Tragedy in Lebanon: Indonesian Peacekeepers Targeted in Deadly Explosions

A roadside explosion tragically targeted a convoy, killing two Indonesian peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, announced the U.N. peacekeeping chief, unveiling initial investigation findings.

The incident took place on Monday near Bani Hayyan, where two other peacekeepers were wounded. An additional soldier died on Sunday due to a projectile explosion near a UNIFIL position.

Amidst rising tensions, U.N. and global leaders emphasize the critical need for accountability and review of peacekeeping effectiveness amid ongoing hostilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)