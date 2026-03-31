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Tragedy in Lebanon: Indonesian Peacekeepers Targeted in Deadly Explosions

Two Indonesian peacekeepers were killed in southern Lebanon by a roadside explosion. The incident highlights ongoing tensions and risks faced by UNIFIL peacekeepers amid accusations against Hezbollah. Investigations are underway to determine responsibility. UN officials emphasized the need for accountability and a reevaluation of peacekeeping efforts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:10 IST
Tragedy in Lebanon: Indonesian Peacekeepers Targeted in Deadly Explosions
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A roadside explosion tragically targeted a convoy, killing two Indonesian peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, announced the U.N. peacekeeping chief, unveiling initial investigation findings.

The incident took place on Monday near Bani Hayyan, where two other peacekeepers were wounded. An additional soldier died on Sunday due to a projectile explosion near a UNIFIL position.

Amidst rising tensions, U.N. and global leaders emphasize the critical need for accountability and review of peacekeeping effectiveness amid ongoing hostilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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