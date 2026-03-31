Controversial Death Penalty Law Sparks Fear and Outcry in West Bank

A new Israeli law imposing mandatory death penalty for certain lethal attacks has sparked fear among Palestinians in the West Bank. They worry that their jailed relatives could face execution without due process, after Israeli lawmakers defined these attacks as those 'negating Israel's existence.'

This controversial legislation, passed late Monday, is likely to be challenged and potentially overturned by Israel's Supreme Court on grounds that it breaches international conventions. Critics, including the U.N. rights chief, have stated that the law violates international humanitarian law.

Palestinian families protested the law in Ramallah, urging its repeal. Legal experts say it's unlikely executions will occur, as military courts in the West Bank have a high conviction rate often linked to confessions extracted under duress. Amnesty International criticized the measure as ineffective in deterring crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)