High-Stakes Heist: Unraveling Panchkula's Financial Mystery

In a shocking development, Haryana's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has apprehended another individual linked to financial discrepancies at Panchkula's municipal corporation, revealing a multi-crore scandal.

Kapil, from Punjab's Rajpura, was arrested as investigative efforts intensify to unravel the mystery behind the missing Rs 150 crore in fixed deposit receipts. Investigators have traced a Rs 2.36 crore transfer to his bank account, raising major red flags.

Past arrests include Dileep Kumar Raghav, a former bank relationship manager, and co-conspirator Rajat Dahra, both implicated in sending falsified reports to municipal authorities. The case raises concerns about systemic corruption and accountability in local governance and finance.