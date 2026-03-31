High-Stakes Heist: Unraveling Panchkula's Financial Mystery
Haryana’s State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Kapil in a case involving discrepancies in Panchkula Municipal Corporation’s bank records at Kotak Mahindra. Rs 150 crore in fixed deposits showed serious mismatches, with Rs 2.36 crore transferred to Kapil's account. Past arrests include a bank manager, highlighting an elaborate conspiracy.
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In a shocking development, Haryana's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has apprehended another individual linked to financial discrepancies at Panchkula's municipal corporation, revealing a multi-crore scandal.
Kapil, from Punjab's Rajpura, was arrested as investigative efforts intensify to unravel the mystery behind the missing Rs 150 crore in fixed deposit receipts. Investigators have traced a Rs 2.36 crore transfer to his bank account, raising major red flags.
Past arrests include Dileep Kumar Raghav, a former bank relationship manager, and co-conspirator Rajat Dahra, both implicated in sending falsified reports to municipal authorities. The case raises concerns about systemic corruption and accountability in local governance and finance.