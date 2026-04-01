Federal Judge Blocks Defunding of NPR and PBS

In a landmark ruling, a federal judge has permanently prohibited the Trump administration from defunding the National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). The decision came after US District Judge Randolph Moss declared the executive order aimed at halting funding as unlawful.

The judge emphasized that the First Amendment right to free speech prohibits discrimination based on political viewpoints. Judge Moss, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, highlighted the apparent targeting of media organizations with alleged biases against the then-President Trump.

Amidst allegations of bias towards Democrats, President Trump had expressed a desire to cut off government funding to NPR and PBS. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting was also implicated, facing accusations of violating free speech rights by shutting down access to congressional grant money, which prompted it to consider closing operations.