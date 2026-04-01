American Journalist Shelly Kittleson Kidnapped in Baghdad: Search Underway

Shelly Kittleson, a freelance American journalist, was kidnapped in Baghdad on Tuesday, according to Iraqi police officials. The authorities have launched a city-wide search efforts to locate her, focusing particularly on the eastern sections of the capital.

The Iraqi interior ministry confirmed the abduction but has not yet released her nationality details. However, unidentified police sources have indicated that the victim is indeed Kittleson. Reports suggest that four men in civilian clothing captured her in a vehicle, leading the authorities to arrest one suspect thus far.

U.S. officials are closely monitoring the case, but the State Department has refrained from divulging additional information, citing privacy concerns. The safety and security of American citizens remain the administration's top priorities, a department representative stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)