U.S. Military Readies to Counter Iran's Threats

The White House has asserted the readiness of the U.S. military to counter any threats from Iran, amid warnings from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against American companies operating in the region.

"The United States military is equipped to halt any threats by Iran, supported by the 90 percent reduction in ballistic missile and drone attacks," an unnamed White House official stated.

Earlier, Iran's IRGC threatened to target U.S. companies starting April 1, in a retaliatory measure following recent tensions, according to state media reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)