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Judge Blocks Trump's Controversial White House Ballroom Expansion

A U.S. judge has halted Donald Trump’s $400 million ballroom project on the White House site, citing unauthorized demolition of the East Wing. The National Trust for Historic Preservation secured a preliminary injunction. The lawsuit questions the project's execution without Congressional approval, presenting a significant setback for Trump's remodeling plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 00:36 IST
Judge Blocks Trump's Controversial White House Ballroom Expansion
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In a significant ruling, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon halted the construction of a $400 million ballroom project at the White House, a hallmark of Donald Trump's presidential legacy. The decision was made after the National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit against the project.

The ballroom plan, which Donald Trump described as a lasting symbol of his presidency, faced legal challenges when the historic East Wing was razed without Congressional approval. The preliminary injunction highlights the ongoing legal battle over the project's legality.

While the Trump administration advocates for the ballroom as a modernization effort, critics argue that such changes to the iconic White House require stringent oversight. The project's future remains uncertain as legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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