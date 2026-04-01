Judge Blocks Trump's Controversial White House Ballroom Expansion

In a significant ruling, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon halted the construction of a $400 million ballroom project at the White House, a hallmark of Donald Trump's presidential legacy. The decision was made after the National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit against the project.

The ballroom plan, which Donald Trump described as a lasting symbol of his presidency, faced legal challenges when the historic East Wing was razed without Congressional approval. The preliminary injunction highlights the ongoing legal battle over the project's legality.

While the Trump administration advocates for the ballroom as a modernization effort, critics argue that such changes to the iconic White House require stringent oversight. The project's future remains uncertain as legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)