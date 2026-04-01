Judicial Block on Trump's White House Ballroom Endeavor

In a significant legal ruling on Tuesday, a federal judge ordered a temporary suspension of the Trump administration's ambitious plan to construct a $400 million ballroom, following the controversial demolition of the East Wing of the White House.

The suspension, granted by US District Judge Richard Leon in Washington, came after a preservationist group petitioned for a preliminary injunction, arguing that the project bypassed necessary reviews and legislative approvals. Leon noted that President Donald Trump lacked the statutory authority for such a drastic alteration without congressional consent.

The White House had already announced plans for the ballroom, intended to accommodate 999 people, funded by private donors including Trump himself. However, the project advanced without input from the National Capital Planning Commission and the Commission of Fine Arts, both critical federal review bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)