Left Menu

American Journalist's Abduction Sparks International Effort

An American journalist, Shelly Kittleson, was kidnapped in Baghdad, prompting Iraqi authorities to initiate a search. The U.S. State Department confirmed awareness of the incident, with efforts ongoing to ensure her release. The kidnapping underscores the region's volatile security situation, particularly for international journalists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 01:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 01:59 IST
American Journalist's Abduction Sparks International Effort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An American journalist, identified as Shelly Kittleson, has been abducted in Baghdad, Iraq, on Tuesday, as confirmed by local police officials.

The Iraqi interior ministry acknowledged the abduction but withheld nationality details, noting one suspect is already in custody, with efforts to free Kittleson ongoing.

The U.S. State Department, aware of the kidnapping, reiterated travel warnings to Iraq while coordinating with the FBI for Kittleson's swift release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Announces Imminent Iran Exit Plans

U.S. Announces Imminent Iran Exit Plans

 United States
2
Trump's Bold World Cup Security Stance

Trump's Bold World Cup Security Stance

 Global
3
Trump Announces Swift End to U.S. Military Campaign in Iran

Trump Announces Swift End to U.S. Military Campaign in Iran

 Global
4
Gyokeres' Last-Minute Heroics Propel Sweden to World Cup

Gyokeres' Last-Minute Heroics Propel Sweden to World Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026