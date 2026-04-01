American Journalist's Abduction Sparks International Effort
An American journalist, Shelly Kittleson, was kidnapped in Baghdad, prompting Iraqi authorities to initiate a search. The U.S. State Department confirmed awareness of the incident, with efforts ongoing to ensure her release. The kidnapping underscores the region's volatile security situation, particularly for international journalists.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 01:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 01:59 IST
An American journalist, identified as Shelly Kittleson, has been abducted in Baghdad, Iraq, on Tuesday, as confirmed by local police officials.
The Iraqi interior ministry acknowledged the abduction but withheld nationality details, noting one suspect is already in custody, with efforts to free Kittleson ongoing.
The U.S. State Department, aware of the kidnapping, reiterated travel warnings to Iraq while coordinating with the FBI for Kittleson's swift release.
(With inputs from agencies.)