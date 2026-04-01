American Journalist's Abduction Sparks International Effort

An American journalist, identified as Shelly Kittleson, has been abducted in Baghdad, Iraq, on Tuesday, as confirmed by local police officials.

The Iraqi interior ministry acknowledged the abduction but withheld nationality details, noting one suspect is already in custody, with efforts to free Kittleson ongoing.

The U.S. State Department, aware of the kidnapping, reiterated travel warnings to Iraq while coordinating with the FBI for Kittleson's swift release.

(With inputs from agencies.)