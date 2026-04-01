Judge Halts Trump’s White House Ballroom Construction Without Congress Approval

In a significant legal decision, a U.S. judge has halted President Donald Trump's $400 million ballroom project, intended for the White House, due to lacking Congressional approval. The ruling delays construction plans aimed at reshaping this iconic seat of American power.

Judge Richard Leon, responding to a preliminary injunction filed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, concluded that Trump overstepped his authority by demolishing the historic East Wing. Protests from Trump's Justice Department, arguing for the modernization benefits of the project, were overruled for now.

Despite Trump's claims of the ballroom being under budget and ahead of schedule, Leon's order highlights the necessity for Congressional authorization. Private funding remains a central point of contention, while the National Trust and Trump administration prepare for potential appeals and further legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)