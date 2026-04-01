Controversial Death Penalty Law Sparks Protests Across Palestinian Territories

In response to a new Israeli law mandating the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of murdering Israelis, widespread protests broke out across the Palestinian territories, particularly in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The bill, passed with fervent support in Israel's parliament, marks a significant escalation in Israeli penal policies.

The legislation requires West Bank military courts to make the death penalty the presumptive sentence for such convictions, sparking fear and condemnation among Palestinians and international rights groups. Protesters rallied in Nablus and other areas, denouncing the law as a violation of human rights and an institutionalized policy of discrimination.

Palestinian leaders, alongside human rights organizations like Amnesty International, argue that the law infringes on international legal norms, calling for global intervention and sanctions. Meanwhile, resistance to the legislation has also emerged within Israel, with rights groups planning legal challenges to its implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)