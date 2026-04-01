UAE Restricts Iranian Entry Amid Regional Tensions

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has imposed a new ban preventing Iranians from entering or transiting through the country amid escalating regional tensions, three major airlines confirmed on Wednesday.

Long-haul airlines Emirates and Etihad, along with budget carrier FlyDubai, updated their websites reflecting the new policy. The measure is not uncommon in the UAE, a nation known for its opaque entry regulations.

The ban does not affect holders of Golden Visas, who still have permission to enter. There has been no official statement from UAE authorities regarding the decision, which coincides with the closure of the Iranian Hospital and Iranian Club in Dubai, longstanding institutions rooted in the era of Iran's shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)