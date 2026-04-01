Trump's Supreme Showdown: Birthright Citizenship Battle
President Donald Trump plans to attend a Supreme Court hearing on birthright citizenship, marking a significant moment as the first sitting president to do so. His executive order limiting birthright citizenship has caused legal debates and awaits a Supreme Court decision after being blocked by lower courts.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump is set to make history as the first sitting president to attend a Supreme Court hearing. The case in question is his appeal regarding an executive order designed to limit birthright citizenship in the United States, which a lower court previously invalidated.
The executive order, signed at the start of Trump's second term, challenges the traditional interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to most born on U.S. soil. This move is part of a broader immigration restriction effort, blocked by the judiciary so far.
This development comes amid a politically charged Supreme Court, with Trump appointees Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett as part of the panel. Decisions are eagerly anticipated with a definitive ruling expected by early summer.
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