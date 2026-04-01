Trump's Supreme Showdown: Birthright Citizenship Battle

President Donald Trump is set to make history as the first sitting president to attend a Supreme Court hearing. The case in question is his appeal regarding an executive order designed to limit birthright citizenship in the United States, which a lower court previously invalidated.

The executive order, signed at the start of Trump's second term, challenges the traditional interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to most born on U.S. soil. This move is part of a broader immigration restriction effort, blocked by the judiciary so far.

This development comes amid a politically charged Supreme Court, with Trump appointees Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett as part of the panel. Decisions are eagerly anticipated with a definitive ruling expected by early summer.