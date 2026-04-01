Trump's Executive Order: A Push to Tighten Mail-In Voting Rules

In a significant move affecting the electoral process, former President Donald Trump signed an executive order designed to tighten mail-in voting regulations across the United States. This order directs the creation of a national list of confirmed U.S. citizens eligible to vote, aimed at ensuring only verified individuals receive absentee ballots.

Despite potential legal hurdles, Trump expressed confidence in his initiative, emphasizing that only judicial intervention could halt the order. He criticized what he termed 'rogue' judges, expressing doubt about the challengers' chances of success in court.

Trump's assertion of widespread voter fraud following his 2020 election defeat underpins his latest push. He advocates for stricter mail-in voting rules ahead of crucial midterm elections while personally opting to vote by mail recently, citing presidential obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)